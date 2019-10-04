|
Janice R. Due 1937—2019
Janice R. Due nee Buss, age 81, of Palatine. Beloved daughter of the late Francis and Helen Buss. Loving wife of the late Jerry L. Due. Devoted mother to Rebecca (Chris) and the late Roxanne (Tom). Cherished G-ma 101 to Ryan, Conner, and Shane. Janice was a proud U.S Navy surgical nurse, then spent majority of her career at Rockford Memorial Hospital in Rockford IL, and finished her career at St. Paul Children's Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. A Private memorial service will be at a later date. For more information please call 847-359-8020 or go to www.smithcorcoran.com. Arrangements made by Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019