Janice (nee Lund) Smith 1951—2019
Janice A. Smith, 68 of Rockford, passed away in the care of her family on December 7, 2019 in her home. She was born Rockford January 10, 1951. She was the daughter of Richard and Rita (O'Connor) Lund. She married Jock Smith in Rockford, September 30, 2005. A graduate of Harlem HS Jan was employed by GKN in Rockford for over 40 years. Member of United Auto Workers, Local 803.
Survived by her husband, Jock; one daughter, Heather (Casey) Perkins of Rockford; two step-sons, Justin Smith, Erik (Kelly) Smith, all of Rockford; two brothers, Dick (Robin) Lund, of Phoenix, AZ, Dave (Belinda) Lund, of Roscoe; two granddaughters, Tricia (Kevin Loberg) Boyden, of Loves Park, Kayla Boyden, of Rockton; three great-granddaughters, Kealynn, Sophia, Olivia; niece, Andrea Lund; nephews, Connor Lund, Wyatt Lund, Mike Lund; Grand niece Brooke Lund, grand nephew Kevin Lund, special friend, Sylvia Gill; sister-in-law, Lori Grindle. Predeceased by parents and step-father, Paul Armstrong.
Jan always courageously gave her all in life and in death. Her happy disposition and caring way will be missed by all.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Sat Jan 18, 5 PM to 9 at the Roscoe . No flowers, please donate to Northern Illinois Hospice
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, 2019