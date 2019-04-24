Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Service Inc
707 Marchesano Dr
Rockford, IL 61102
(815) 964-6332
Resources
More Obituaries for Janina Szostak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janina Szostak

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janina Szostak Obituary
Janina Szostak 1924—2019
Janina Szostak, 94, of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born on October 6, 1924 in Poland.
Funeral mass will be at 11AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in St. Stanislaus Church with Fr. Mieczyslaw Wit officiating. Visitation will be from 10AM until mass time Saturday morning in the church. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 707 Marchesano Drive. For full obituary, please visit: www.gasparinioliverifuneral.net.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now