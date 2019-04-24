|
Janina Szostak 1924—2019
Janina Szostak, 94, of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. She was born on October 6, 1924 in Poland.
Funeral mass will be at 11AM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in St. Stanislaus Church with Fr. Mieczyslaw Wit officiating. Visitation will be from 10AM until mass time Saturday morning in the church. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019