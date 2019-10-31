|
Janis Ann Stone Kirsche 1946—2019
Janis Ann Stone Kirsche, 73, of Belvidere, IL passed away Monday, October 28, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Murray, KY to Dwight L. and Thelma (Ross) Stone on January 6, 1946. She married Max Riner Kirsche in Folkston, GA on July 20, 1968. Max and Jan have three daughters, Lisa (Ed) Coen, Amy (Mike) Moss, and Beth Hearns. Jan is preceded in death by her parents, her in laws, John and Mardelle Kirsche, and daughter, Jennifer who died at birth. Jan has three sisters, Mary (Curtis) Brown, Gail (David) Brookshire, and Marcia (James) Lumley, all of the Jacksonville, FL area. Jan and Max have six grandchildren, Timothy and Noah (Cassidy) Moss, Max and Troy Snyder, Jace Hearns and Alaina Coen. There will be a visitation Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Belvidere Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Belvidere, IL. There will be a second visitation Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. also at the funeral home. A funeral service will begin at 10:00 A.M. Interment in Belvidere Cemetery in Belvidere, IL. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.belviderefh.com. In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established in the family's name.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019