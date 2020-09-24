Janis Diane O'Daniell 1957—2020
Jan Diane O'Daniell (1957-2020) passed away in Ellsworth, Iowa on July 28, 2020. She died from a rare cancer but was blessed to have husband Larry by her side. Jan was born July 1, 1957, in Rockford, IL to Dorothy and Carl Lee, with siblings, Wendy and Doug. She graduated from East High School in 1975 as a proud E-RAB, active in swimming, pom-poms, and clubs. She was married to Jim Schlenk for 25+ years and had two wonderful children, Jenny and Jimmy (with 8 grandchildren). Jan opened a day care in her home in Roscoe, which she had for several years. She was a Bulls fan and always loved hosting large gatherings for friends and family. Jan loved dogs especially, along with keeping a perfectly decorated house and garden. She so enjoyed her yearly trips to the UP of Michigan in the fall. After Jan and Jim separated, she re-married in 2009 to Larry O'Daniell. They moved to Iowa to spend time with grandkids and watch them play sports. She was always spirited and boisterous and will be sorely missed. Larry lovingly cared for Jan as her health deteriorated. Jan is also survived by her sister, Wendy Lee and brother, Doug Lee. She was predeceased by her loving dad, Carl Lee and dear step-dad, Bill Bonebreak.
A private service was held in Ames, Iowa and cremation took place. Condolences or any shared memories can be sent to her mother, Dorothy Bonebreak, 250 Bienterra Trail #206, Rockford, IL 61107 or www.olsonfh.com