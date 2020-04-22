|
Jason Crowley 1968—2020
Jason T. Crowley, of Rockford departed this earthly life April 17, 2020. He was born December 14, 1968 in Rockford the son of John and Ger-aldine Crowley. Jason married the former Tonia Walker February 14, 1991, she preceded him in death. He was employed by U.S West/Q West over 20 years before becoming ill. Jason was a member of Spirit of Truth in Burnsville, MN. He graduated from Auburn High School class of 1987 later to receive his Associates Degree from ITT in Hoff-man Estates, IL.
Jason leaves to cherish many loving memories, daughter Jakayla Crow-ley; two sons, Jason Jr., and Jordan Crowley; five grandchildren; broth-er, Jeremy Crowley; sister Jodi (Quincy) Martin; a host of other rela-tives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, wife, and sister Sheila Davis.
Walking visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon Satur-day, April 25, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. John-ston Ave. Private family service will be held 1:00 p.m.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020