Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Jason Crowley
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
Jason Crowley Obituary
Jason Crowley 1968—2020
Jason T. Crowley, of Rockford departed this earthly life April 17, 2020. He was born December 14, 1968 in Rockford the son of John and Ger-aldine Crowley. Jason married the former Tonia Walker February 14, 1991, she preceded him in death. He was employed by U.S West/Q West over 20 years before becoming ill. Jason was a member of Spirit of Truth in Burnsville, MN. He graduated from Auburn High School class of 1987 later to receive his Associates Degree from ITT in Hoff-man Estates, IL.
Jason leaves to cherish many loving memories, daughter Jakayla Crow-ley; two sons, Jason Jr., and Jordan Crowley; five grandchildren; broth-er, Jeremy Crowley; sister Jodi (Quincy) Martin; a host of other rela-tives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, wife, and sister Sheila Davis.
Walking visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon Satur-day, April 25, 2020 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. John-ston Ave. Private family service will be held 1:00 p.m.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020
