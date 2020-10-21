1/
Jason Erick Offerman
Jason Erick Offerman 1975—2020
Jason Erick Offerman, age 45 passed away on Oct 15, 2020 in St. Louis, Mo.
Jason was born on June 5, 1975 in Rockford, Il to parents Gerald
Offerman currently of Hot Springs Village, AR and Kathleen Lamb Offerman. He is preceded in death by his mother Kathleen. He is survived by his father and step mother Gerald and Dolores Offerman, sister Laura Offerman Nappi and son-in-law Charles Nappi, sister Angela Offerman, step brother and sister William Howey and Mindy Howey, and nieces Kacey and Scarlet Nappi.
As a child Jason was a very active and smart kid, nearly expert in skateboarding and juggling. But, starting in his mid-teens, the demons of mental illness and drug addiction plagued him through to the end of his life.
Jason loved writing poetry, mostly concerning life-long problems exemplified here by a quote from one of his poems:

"UNADDRESSED" (a poem about homelessness)
I CAME WITH MY LIFE IN A BAG
WEIGHTED WITH AN EMPTINESS
THAT MADE MY SHOULDERS SAG....

For Jason and all others like him, mental illness was....and IS the WORST and CRUELEST fate. If you desire, memorial donations to: NATIONAL ALLIANCE FOR MENTAL HEALTH AND SUBSTANCE ABUSE

Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
