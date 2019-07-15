|
Jason Lee Corbin 1976—2019
Jason Lee Corbin, 43, Rockford, formerly of Byron, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was born February 24, 1976, in Rockford. Jason worked for many years in several his family's businesses. He was always conscientious and hardworking whether he was working on or repairing equipment or attending to customers, who loved his quick wit and sense of humor. Jason went to school after a long absence and found his niche completing over 3 semesters at Rock Valley College, all on the Dean's list. He was only 9 credits away from completing his Associate degree in criminal justice with plans to move on to his Bachelor's degree when he was taken from us too soon.
Survived by his parents, Ranita "Rae" and Michael (Cook) LaLoggia; his father, Darcy Corbin; his maternal grandparents, Leta Cook and John Timbs; his paternal grandparents, Sal and Judy LaLoggia; his paternal grandmother, Betty Fritz; his paternal grandfather, Vernon Corbin; his step brother, Dakota Corbin; several aunts, uncles, and cousins, including his aunt and uncle, Jeff and Remona Capes and his cousin, DeAnne Cook and his special friends, Tracey Creed and Eric Maylum. Predeceased by his former wife, Spring D. Thompson, who was the light of his life, his best friend and soulmate; his maternal grandfather, Billie L. Cook and his uncle, Ricky L. Cook. Special thanks to Mike and all the staff at Rockford Rescue Mission.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Dave Eldridge officiating. Burial in Stillman Valley Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W. State St. Rockford, 61102. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 15 to July 19, 2019