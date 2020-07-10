Jason Page Pillmore 1971—2020

Gloria Shafer and Jack Pillmore are grieving the loss of their son, Jason. He was born in Rockford IL on January 17, 1971 and died suddenly on July 2, 2020 in Las Vagas, Nevada.

He was a "Jack of all trades" and was good at them all. Jason attended Rockford Jefferson High from 1985-1988.

He leaves behind a daughter Kelsee Connon(Paul) Kafka, son, Landon Clark Pillmore, and Granddaughter Ivy Ida Fana Kafka.

Survivers, other than his children, are his parents, Jack and Gloria, sister, Ellen (Dave) Kinzel, Brother Robert Jennings,Aunt Dana Vincent (Randy), Aunt Carolyn (Len)Uncle Kurt Shafer (Mary), Uncle Ernie(Linda)Uncle Tom Pillmore (Diann) nephews, Jacob Hribal and Daniel Hribal ,Many Cousins and mother of Landon, Stephany Knauss.

Predeceased by Grand Parents and Aunt BettyPage Spohn (Floyd).

There will be no service because of Covid 19.



