|
|
Jason Pohlman 1975—2019
Jason Phillip Pohlman , 44, of Roscoe, Illinois died peacefully November 11, 2019 in Rockford, Illinois. He was born July 14, 1975 to Harold and Carol (Nestmann) Pohlman. He received his Bachelor Degree and worked as a correctional officer for many years for Winnebago County. Jason was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Belvidere, Illinois.
Jason belonged to the Pine Tree Pistol Shooting Club where he did sports shooting. He played guitar and had a small band in college. He loved music.
Jason will be dearly missed by his parents; brother, Eric (Yoshe) Pohlman; niece and nephews, Eric, Joseph, Victoria and Alexander Pohlman; and uncles, aunts and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents.
A memorial visitation will be Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1045 Belvidere Rd., Belvidere, IL from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Memorial Service to immediately follow. Pastor Keith Richard will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor to The . To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019