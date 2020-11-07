1/1
Jay Dee Heath
Jay Dee Heath 1939—2020
Jay Dee Heath, 81, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020. Born May 4, 1939, the son of John Dale and Harriett (Stewart) Heath. Jay was a proud West High School graduate and a reserve forward on the Warriors 1956 state champion basketball team. After graduation, Jay went to the University of Northern Michigan for his undergraduate studies and then to the University of Illinois where he received his Juris Doctorate. He worked as an attorney and general manager of Industrial Relations for LTV Railroad in Pittsburgh and Cleveland. Jay was an avid Illini and Cubs fan as well as a lover of horse racing. He enjoyed gardening and also loved to golf. Of all the things that Jay loved in his life, his family was his greatest love and his proudest accomplishment. He will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Jay was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Dennis Heath. He is survived by his wife, Priscilla Flynn Heath; son, Jay Kevin (Brooke) Heath of Gainesville, GA, daughter, Melissa Heath of Wesley Chapel, FL; Craig (Julie) Flynn of Rockford, and Julie (Dave) Bird of Palos Heights, IL; and his grandchildren, Madison, Autumn, & Jordyn Heath, Caroline, Jackson, & Caleb Flynn, and Charlie & Kate Bird. The family would like to thank the Rockford Fire/EMS, Dr. Allan Ong at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, and Northern Illinois Hospice for providing such excellent care and kindness.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Court Street United Methodist Church, 215 N. Court St., Rockford with Reverend Calvin Culpepper officiating. A walk-through visitation will be held from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Court Street United Methodist Church or Friends of West High School, c/o Court Street United Methodist Church. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2020.
