So sorry to hear of Jay's passing. Heaths lived down the street from us and Jay was so nice to us little kids. My brother was 7 years younger and I was 8. He was nice enough to tolerate us and let us play wiffle ball once in a while with Dennis and their friends in their back yard. We were so proud to have a real hero as a neighbor and friend as he was a member of Coach Alex Saudargas' 1956 West High State Champion basket ball team. Rest in peace, Warrior. You were one of the good guys.

Susan Israel Burns

Neighbor