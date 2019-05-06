Home

Jay E. Bieber, 53, of Oregon, IL died at 1:38 pm Thursday May 2, 2019 in The Serenity Home in Oregon, IL after a courageous battle with cancer. A Memorial Ceremony will be held at 11:00 am Saturday May 11, 2019 in St. John Lutheran Church 1301 Jackson Street Pecatonica, IL with Reverend Terry Theiss officiating. Cremation Rites to be Accorded. A memorial visitation will be held at McCorkle Funeral Home - Durand Chapel 101 Main St. Durand, IL from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Friday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the Serenity Hospice and Home. To share a memory, send an on line condolence or read complete obituary visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 6 to May 8, 2019
