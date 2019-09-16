|
Jay Jackson 1961—2019
Jay W. Jackson, age 58, September 12, 2019. Survived by his sons Daniel, Kyle and Kevin ( fiancee Lauren Snodgrass) Jackson; the mother of his children Paula Jackson and siblings Jill Jackson and Jan (Jim) Klima . A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 2:30 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes and Crematory, 516 S. Washington St. Naperville Interment private. Memorial's to the .. Info 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 16 to Sept. 19, 2019