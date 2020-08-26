1/1
Jaylen Foster
1996 - 2020
Jaylen Foster 1996—2020
Jaylen TraVaughn "Jay," Foster, was born in New London, Connecticut, March 20, 1996, the son of Mr. Shawn Foster, Sr. and Ms. Patrice Thomas. He confessed Christ as his savior, and attended Heartland Church, o serve in the United States Navy. Jaylen attended Lutheran High School and graduated with honors from Guilford High School in 2014. Jay entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 7, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories: his parents; mother, Patrice (Tony) Thomas, father, Shawn (Anita) Foster; siblings; Brittane (Jerry) Thomas, Shawn Foster, Jr., Myran Foster, and Christopher Wilson, Jr; grandmothers, Barbara Brisbane, Christine Moultry and Deborah Simmons; grandfather, Johnny Moultry, Sr.; 3 uncles, 4 aunts; godfather, Mike Baskin, godmother, Roshone Vann; 2 godbrothers, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Patrice Thomas would also like to give special recognition to Jaylen's honorary brothers, Trustin Givens, Jetaviel "Jet" Miller, and Besmel Jakupi.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Gloria L. Thomas, grandfathers, Stephen A. Olive and Anthony Simmons.
Moving visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Memories & Condolences
August 25, 2020
The ones we love remain with us.Foe love itself lives on. Cherished memories do no fade; Because a loved one is gone ...The ones we live can never be more than a thought apart.For as long as there is a Memory they’ll live in our Heart. Praying for Gods Devine power sustain you all. From the Simmons Family .
Thomas and Earlyn Simmobs
Family
August 25, 2020
I love you son with everything in me. You truly was the perfect son that God could ever give me. I will miss everything about you, but I will not forget you. Just know God had a plan for you on earth. You accomplished that plan. Well done.

I thank God for allowing me to spend 24 years with you. He didn’t have to, but he did. I am so grateful. I will continue to keep you so close to my heart.

As always I LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK and beyond!
Patrice T
Mother
