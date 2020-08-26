Jaylen Foster 1996—2020
Jaylen TraVaughn "Jay," Foster, was born in New London, Connecticut, March 20, 1996, the son of Mr. Shawn Foster, Sr. and Ms. Patrice Thomas. He confessed Christ as his savior, and attended Heartland Church, o serve in the United States Navy. Jaylen attended Lutheran High School and graduated with honors from Guilford High School in 2014. Jay entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 7, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memories: his parents; mother, Patrice (Tony) Thomas, father, Shawn (Anita) Foster; siblings; Brittane (Jerry) Thomas, Shawn Foster, Jr., Myran Foster, and Christopher Wilson, Jr; grandmothers, Barbara Brisbane, Christine Moultry and Deborah Simmons; grandfather, Johnny Moultry, Sr.; 3 uncles, 4 aunts; godfather, Mike Baskin, godmother, Roshone Vann; 2 godbrothers, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Patrice Thomas would also like to give special recognition to Jaylen's honorary brothers, Trustin Givens, Jetaviel "Jet" Miller, and Besmel Jakupi.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Gloria L. Thomas, grandfathers, Stephen A. Olive and Anthony Simmons.
Moving visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.