I love you son with everything in me. You truly was the perfect son that God could ever give me. I will miss everything about you, but I will not forget you. Just know God had a plan for you on earth. You accomplished that plan. Well done.



I thank God for allowing me to spend 24 years with you. He didn’t have to, but he did. I am so grateful. I will continue to keep you so close to my heart.



As always I LOVE YOU TO THE MOON AND BACK and beyond!

Patrice T

Mother