More Obituaries for Jean Symonds
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Ann Symonds

Jean Ann Symonds Obituary
Jean Ann Symonds 1953—2020
Jean Ann Symonds, 66, found everlasting peace on May 22, 2020. She was born July 26, 1953 in Williamsville, NY to Eugene and Irene (Jankowski) Ouchie. She was predeceased by her parents. Jean graduated from Williamsville High School. She married her first love, Paul Symonds, in 1969 and resided in Buffalo, NY moving to Illinois in 1989. Jean was very creative and excelled in sewing, designing patterns and clothes for her family. Nothing meant more to Jean than her family and she took every opportunity to celebrate any occasion to bring family together. She was an outstanding cook and thrived on being an exceptional hostess ensuring everyone was comfortable and having fun. Jean was a compelling storyteller finding humor in every tale. She brought joy and laughter everywhere she went and was incredibly kind. Jean rarely dwelled on the future and she experienced love for life in the present with her family and friends. Jean worked for Furst Staffing for over 25 years and will be missed by her co-workers where she made life-long friends. Jean was fortunate in finding a soul mate later in life with her fiancé Frank DiNardo. After a beautiful engagement in Italy, Jean and Frank privately vowed to each other and exchanged rings. They had planned to wed later this year.
Jean is greatly missed by her loving family; her sons, Stephen (Hanna) Symonds, Justin (Kara) Symonds; her sisters Barb (Paul) Fruehauf, Rita (Ron) Wimmer; her brothers Al Ouchie, Don (Mary) Ouchie; her grandchildren Holden and Evan Symonds in addition to numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 27 to May 29, 2020
