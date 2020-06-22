Jean Baker 1928—2020
Anna Rogene "Jean" Baker, 91, of Apache Junction, Arizona, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in her home. Born July 15, 1928, in Oregon, Illinois, the daughter of Bernard and Naomi (Traver) Francis. Married Melvin R. Baker on June 21, 1947, in Rockford, Illinois. Retired from Acme Grinding. Longtime member of the Moose Club in Rockford, Illinois, and Apache Junction, Arizona. She enjoyed going on cruises and shopping. Jean was an avid reader and crafter. She truly loved listening to her companion, Bill, sing karaoke. Survivors include her daughters, Carolyn (Alan) Carter and Kay (Peter) Casarotto; grandchildren, Melissa Pacheco, Kimberly Overbey, Crystall Charnoske, Brian Overbey, Bradley Casarotto, Brent Casarotto and Peter Casarotto, III; great-grandchildren, Brent Jr., Kady, Trinity, Toni, Ethan, Aviana, Jaden, Gavin, Madeline, and Jacob. Predeceased by her parents; husband, Melvin; daughter, Sherry Overbey; and sister, Mary Nesheim.
Graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 25, 2020, Willwood Burial Park, with walk through visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.