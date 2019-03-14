|
|
Jean (Hawhee) Bryer 1939—2019
It is with sad hearts that we announce the death of Jean Bryer. She died on January 16, 2019 after a long illness. Jean was born on July 20, 1939 in Muddy, Illinois to James and Jessie (Moore) Hawhee.
She is survived by her four children, Greg Bryer of Rockford, Cheryl (Joe) Anderson of Rockford, Kristi (Ray) Amenda of South Beloit and Angela (Joe) Welty of Winnipeg, MB, Canada; nine grandchildren, Bob (Karmen), Kaitlyn, Megan, Zac, Nick, Emily, Elim, Jane and Seth; and two great grandchildren, Paige and Hunter; mother, Jesse Hawhee; siblings, Ed (Mary) Hawhee, Cliff (Lynn) Hawhee, Connie Hollar, Lisa (Brad) McClain, Kerry (Angie) Hawhee; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Jeffrey; brother, Jimmy; father, James; sister-in-law, Penny; and mother-in-law, Frances.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111 with Pastor Joe Welty officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until time of service. To view the full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 14 to Mar. 23, 2019