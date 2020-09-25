1/
Jean C. Kramer
1933 - 2020
{ "" }
Jean C. Kramer, 87, of Rockford, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony. Born August 1, 1933, in Madison, WI, the daughter of Harold M. and Carolyn M. (Jaeger) Wheeler. She attended University of Wisconsin where she was a Tri-Delta. Jean married Douglas H. Kramer on August 22, 1953. He predeceased her in 1991. She worked for Bob Niemen for 18 years. Jean was a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church where she was in Active Seniors, and on the Secretary for the Board of WELCA. She was also a member of the Rockford Health System Auxiliary, volunteer and Board Member of Rockford Health System, member of DAR and PEO for Chap C.J.
Survived by her son, Steven (Lee Anne) Kramer; daughter, Kira Persinger; grandchildren, Michael (Lauren) Kramer, Sarah (Ryan) Forsell, and Matthew Persinger; and great-grandchildren, Bennett & Mason Forsell and Jameson & Ryland Kramer. Also predeceased by her parents. The family would like to thank OSF Staff of Neuro ICU and 100 South. They are also thankful for all the helping neighbors that have given her care during the past years. Especially, Marjorie Falls for being like a sister to her and Carl Steward for his years of companionship.
Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 2nd Ave., Rockford. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial in Willwood Burial Park following the ceremony. Memorials may be made to PEO Chapter CJ, c/o Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford, IL 61104 or St. Jude Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or Noah's Ark Animal Hospital, 321 N. 4th St., Rockford, IL 61107. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
SEP
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
