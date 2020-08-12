Jean (Bednarek) Cwick 1942—2020
Jean Cwick nee Bednarek was born on August 5th, 1937 in Chicago Heights Ill. to Jean (Bobikiewicz) and Stanley Bednarek. The family moved to Chicago in 1942 where Jean attended St. Roman's Grammar School and Lourdes High Sch. She worked for Goss Printing Press where she met her husband Chuck. They had three daughters: Susan, Linda & Diane. Jean was very active in her church and choir for many years. She is survived by her children: Susan Roskam, Linda (Paul) Spreeman & Diane (Jerry) Ravens, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Memorial service to be held at South Mountain Bluegrass Church in Casar, N.C. on Saturday August 15, 2020, 3 p.m.. Graveside memorial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery in Justice, IL at a later date.
Please check www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
for details regarding the graveside memorial service.