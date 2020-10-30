1/1
Jean E. Anderson
Jean E. Anderson 1924—2020
Jean E. Anderson, 96, of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Morning Star Village. Born June 6, 1924, in Belvidere, IL, the daughter of William and Maude (DeGroff) Harvey. Graduate of Harlem High School, Class of 1942. Jean married Robert "Bob" G. Anderson on June 2, 1945 at Willow Creek Presbyterian Church, Argyle, IL. He predeceased her on January 18, 2005. Jean worked 25 years as a sales area manager at Bergners Department Store before retiring in 1989. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church and was a Girl Scout and Boy Scout leader. Survived by her children, James M. (Linda) Anderson of St. Michael, MN, Jon R. (Janice) Anderson of Rockford, Jay W. (Jeanne) Anderson of Cheyenne, WY, and Janine (William) Chamberlain of Rockford; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. Also predeceased by her parents; and brothers, Robert & Lawrence Harvey.
A walk-through visitation will be held from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford with a private graveside service at Scandinavian Cemetery to follow. Charitable gifts may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 920 3rd Ave., Rockford, IL 61104. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
