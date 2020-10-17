1/1
Jean E. (Palmer) Steiner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jean E (Palmer) Steiner 1956—2020
Jean E (Palmer) Steiner, age 64, of Westby and formerly of La Farge, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born August 3, 1956, in Beloit WI. She graduated from Hononegah High School in 1974. She received a Bachelor of Library Science degree from Illinois State University and worked for many years at McDonalds and Wal-Mart. She was a member of the Viroqua Assembly of God Church.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Dorothy Palmer.
Survivors include her husband Brian Steiner of Westby, WI; her sisters Carol (Palmer) Andersen of Beloit, WI and Mary Jane (Palmer) Swanson of Miami, FL; her sister-in-law Debbie Rush of Elkhorn, WI; her brother-in-law Dave Steiner of Cheyenne, WY; nieces and nephews: Trent Andersen, Brett Andersen, Laura Vosel, Paul Swanson, Ruth Swanson, Joseph Steiner, Rebecca Hamm, Bethany Jenkins, Tim Rush, Kindra Rush, Kaylin Rush; many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker Street in Viroqua. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Jean will be laid to rest at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit, WI. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved