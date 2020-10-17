Jean E (Palmer) Steiner 1956—2020
Jean E (Palmer) Steiner, age 64, of Westby and formerly of La Farge, passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born August 3, 1956, in Beloit WI. She graduated from Hononegah High School in 1974. She received a Bachelor of Library Science degree from Illinois State University and worked for many years at McDonalds and Wal-Mart. She was a member of the Viroqua Assembly of God Church.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Dorothy Palmer.
Survivors include her husband Brian Steiner of Westby, WI; her sisters Carol (Palmer) Andersen of Beloit, WI and Mary Jane (Palmer) Swanson of Miami, FL; her sister-in-law Debbie Rush of Elkhorn, WI; her brother-in-law Dave Steiner of Cheyenne, WY; nieces and nephews: Trent Andersen, Brett Andersen, Laura Vosel, Paul Swanson, Ruth Swanson, Joseph Steiner, Rebecca Hamm, Bethany Jenkins, Tim Rush, Kindra Rush, Kaylin Rush; many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home, 123 W. Decker Street in Viroqua. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Jean will be laid to rest at Eastlawn Cemetery in Beloit, WI. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com
