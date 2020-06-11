Jean (Baker) L. Getts 1928—2020

Jean L. Getts, 92, of Rockford, Illinois passed away at home in Costa Mesa, California on May 7, 2020 where she lived for the past 48 years. Jean graduated from East High School and attended Rockford College. Jean was a loving mother to three daughters; Kristy, Bonnie and Leslie who also live in California. Jean helped her husband, Mike, build their first home in Mulford Wildwoods in Rockford while raising a family. The family spent their summer vacations at Twin Lakes in Wisconsin where they owned a cottage on the lake. These were the best memories of boating, swimming and backyard family gatherings. The family moved to California to enjoy the beautiful weather and all it had to offer. Everyone who met Jean adored her. She was Mom to everyone and was always willing to lend a hand or just listen. She had a beautiful smile and outgoing personality and always stopped what she was doing if she was needed. Jean was a strong woman which she passed on to her daughters. Jean is survived by; husband Mike, daughters Kristy, Bonnie and Leslie and three grandchildren; Nicole, Scott and Kelsey. She will be missed every minute of every day and her memory will never fade. We love you Mom, Wife and Grandmother forever.



