Jeanette Ardith Carlson Plomos 1925—2019
Jeanette Ardith Carlson Plomos, 93, of Rockford, passed away on September 26, 2019. Jean was born in Rockford on November 25, 1925 to G. Albert (Al) and Ida (Forsell) Carlson. She graduated from Rockford East in 1943. Jean graduated from nursing program at Swedes, and married Kore Plomos in 1948. She had four children. Their house on Eastmoreland became a place for many other children to gather and feel welcome and safe. In 1969, she began working for the Winnebago County Health Department and later received her B.S. degree from the College of St. Francis. In 1975, Jean began working for the Illinois Department of Public Health until retirement. Jean continued an active life enjoying her children and grandchildren and later moved in with her son, John and his wife, Cathy. Jean always loved animals and watching birds. Predeceased by her husband; parents; and brother, G. Albert Carlson, Jr. Survived by her daughter, Linda Pierce (Michael), son, John Plomos (Cathy), daughter, Sally Stewart (Joe) and son, George Plomos (Beth); grandchildren Kristina Pierce, Benjamin Pierce, Matthew Plomos, April Jandt (Clint), Chad Trank (Jenna), Ella Stewart, and Mara Larson (Jim); great-grandchildren Tayton and Bentley Jandt and Alison Trank.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, Inc., 111 North 1st Street, Rockford, IL 61107. To share a memory or condolence please visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 28 to Sept. 30, 2019