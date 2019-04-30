Home

Jeanette Ruthe
Jeanette M. Fenelon (Stucker) Ruthe 1935—2019
Jeanette Ruthe, 1935 – 2019, age 83, died April 29, 2019, in Rockford, Il. Born July 13, 1935 to John P. Fenelon and Cecilia M. (Connolly), Winnetka, Il. She grew up in Rochelle, Il and graduated from Rochelle High School, longtime resident of Monroe Center, Il prior to moving to Rockford. She was a beautician and employed at Elco and Bergner's. She enjoyed dancing, was an avid gardener, and completed the Master Gardner program. Married to Kenneth Stucker in 1956 and to Eugene Ruthe in 1977. Jeanette is survived by her children Barbara Key, Rockford, Il; Susan (Joseph) Arco, Belvidere, Il and Edward Stucker, New Port Richey, FL., brother James, sister Miriam, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and longtime friends Johnetta Metra and Bob Sheen. She is predeceased by her parents, brothers Lawrence, John, Norman and Micheal and sister Patricia Neuman. The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice for their professionalism, concern and great caring, especially Stacey and Kiwi. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family. Please join our friends and family for A Celebration of Life memorial service Monday, May 6, 5:00 pm, Chaplin Joe Militello of Heartland Hospice officiating, at Franchesco's Restaurant, 7128 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford, IL 61107.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2019
