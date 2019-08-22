Home

Beverage - Lyons Family Funeral Homes - Rochelle
704 N. 6th St.
Rochelle, IL 61068
(815) 562-6872
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Beverage - Lyons Family Funeral Homes - Rochelle
704 N. 6th St.
Rochelle, IL 61068
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Beverage - Lyons Family Funeral Homes - Rochelle
704 N. 6th St.
Rochelle, IL 61068
View Map
Jeanette Miller


1948 - 2019
Jeanette Miller Obituary
Jeanette Miller 03/08/1948—08/20/2019
Jeanette L. Miller 71 of Stillman Valley, IL passed away August 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 8, 1948 in Rockford, IL to Orval and Joane (Troxell) Schabacker. She was raised and baptized in the Lutheran faith. She married Robert Miller on October 12, 1985 in Rockton, IL.
She worked for Quaker oats and later became a loan officer for Elco Industries which later became Generations Credit Union, she retired there after 32 years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, knitting and reading.
She is survived by her husband Robert ( Bob ) of Stillman Valley, her mother Joane Schabacker of Lindenwood, her 3 loving children Jennifer ( Frank ) Grebas of Port Washington, WI, Nicole ( Jeremy ) Garas of Pecatonica and Jamie ( Jimmy ) Bingham of Rochelle, 1 sister Joane ( John ) Knolls of Lindenwood, 3 brothers Eugene ( Karen ) Schabacker of Byron, Kerry ( Dian ) Schabacker of Tompkin, KY and Brian ( Cindy ) Schabacker of Poplar Grove. She also leaves behind her precious 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday August 26. 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Beverage Lyons Family Funeral Home 704 N. 6th St. Rochelle with Chaplain Judy Willams officiating, Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Lawn Ridge Cemetery Rochelle.
In lieu of flowers memorials maybe made to the donor's choice.
www.beveragelyonsfamilyfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019
