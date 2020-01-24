Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
2811 N. Main St.
Rockford, IL 61103
815-963-6521
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
2821 N Bell School Rd
Rockford, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
2821 N Bell School Rd
Rockford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette R. Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette R. Johnson Obituary
Jeanette R. Johnson 1942—2020
Jeanette R. Johnson, 77, of Rockford, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Born on March 17, 1942, in Harvard, the daughter of John and Eva (Steiberger) Kraemer. Jeanette is survived by her husband, Walt; children, Vicki (Todd) Hunt, Jody (Russ) Freet, Scott (Jenny) Johnson; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2821 N Bell School Rd., Rockford 61107, with Reverend Gretchen Hammeke officiating. Visitation will be held at 9:30-10:45 am prior to the service. Burial at Scandinavian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. To read the full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, North Main Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -