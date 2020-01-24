|
|
Jeanette R. Johnson 1942—2020
Jeanette R. Johnson, 77, of Rockford, passed away surrounded by her loved ones on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Born on March 17, 1942, in Harvard, the daughter of John and Eva (Steiberger) Kraemer. Jeanette is survived by her husband, Walt; children, Vicki (Todd) Hunt, Jody (Russ) Freet, Scott (Jenny) Johnson; six grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, January 27, 2020 in Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2821 N Bell School Rd., Rockford 61107, with Reverend Gretchen Hammeke officiating. Visitation will be held at 9:30-10:45 am prior to the service. Burial at Scandinavian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. To read the full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020