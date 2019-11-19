|
Jeanne A. Fleege 1926—2019
Jeanne A. Fleege, 93, of Menominee, IL passed away at 3:05 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Nativity BVM Church at Menominee, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the Parish and St. Ann's Society rosary will be recited at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Friends may also call from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. on Thursday at the Church.
Jeanne was born on January 23, 1926 at Faribault, Minnesota, the daughter of Ralph and Eva (Nusbaum) Molm. She was united in marriage to Melvin W. Fleege on May 10, 1960 at St. Victor's Church, Monroe, Wisconsin. He preceded her in death on August 22, 1996.
She was previously a writer for the East Dubuque Register. Jeanne was quite active with assistance for the Indians of the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota and the African Americans in Marks, Mississippi.
She was a member of Nativity BVM Parish and its St. Ann's Society.
Surviving are four children, Marie C. (Victor) Olszewski, Jr. of Machesney Park, IL, Barbara A. (Dale) Daugherty of Evansville, Indiana, Mark J. (Paula Leute) Fleege of Menominee, IL and Dale E. (Lori) Fleege of Roscoe, IL; four grandchildren, Rachel Olszewski, Adam Olszewski, Madelon Smith and Matthew Fleege, and one expected great grandchild; her aunt Helen Nusbaum of Faribault, MN; her sister-in-laws, Sue Molm of Ponte Vedra, FL and Evie Fleege of Menominee, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dick & Betty Fleege of Summerfield, FL; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her siblings, John Molm and Patricia San Soucie.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2019