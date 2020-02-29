Home

Jeanne D. Schoppe

Jeanne D. Schoppe Obituary
Jeanne D. Schoppe 1928—2020
Jeanne D. Schoppe, 91, of Rockford, died on Friday, February 28, 2020. Born on October 17, 1928, in Rockford, the daughter of Florian ad Beatrice (Woodring) Patrick. Graduate of West High School. She married William F. Schoppe on December 29, 1951. He predeceased her on January 5, 1991. She attended Cornell College where she received her bachelor's degree and then went on to receive her master's degree from Rockford College. Jeanne worked as an elementary school teacher till she retired in 1989.
Survived by her daughter, Diane (David) Schoppe McCue; nephews and niece, James, Barry and Wendy. Predeceased by her sister, Janice McComb; infant brother, Robert Patrick; and many cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, March 6, 2020 in Olson Funeral Home North Main Chapel; 2811 N Main St. Visitation will be held at 9:30 am prior to the service. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, 500 S Rockford Ave., Rockford 61104 or Heartland Hospice, 1401 E State St., Rockford 61104, Carpenters place, 1149 Railroad Ave., Rockford 61104 or . Burial at Willwood Burial Park. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020
