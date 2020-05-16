Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 19, 2020
10:30 AM
Forreston Grove Church Cemetery
7246 N Freeport Rd.
Forreston, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Greenfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Greenfield


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Greenfield Obituary
Jeanne Greenfield 1951—2020
Jeanne Greenfield went to be with Jesus on May 14th, 2020 at 2:10 pm. She was born October 8, 1951 to Edwin and Dorothy Fishe in Rockford, IL. She was a follower of Christ and was passionate about her faith, family and country. Jeanne worked for many years for Senator Dave Syverson. Jeanne is survived by her loving and devoted husband, Lyle Greenfield; 3 sons, Gordon, Joseph and Joshua Hermance; and 4 grandchildren, Isaiah, Emma, Llyam and Tatum. Jeanne is also survived by a loving extended family including 3 sisters: Jan, Nancy, Patsy; and 1 brother: Tom, plus numerous nieces and nephews along with other extended family and friends. Jeanne is predeceased by her parents, 1 brother: Ted; and 1 sister: Cindy.
In Lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to the Fish-Abled Foundation. A graveside service will be held at Forreston Grove Church Cemetery, 7246 N Freeport Rd., Forreston, IL 61030 on Tuesday, May 19th at 10:30 am.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 16 to May 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -