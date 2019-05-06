|
Jeanne "Bonnie" Irene (Bailey-Murray) Banks 1946—2019
Jeanne "Bonnie" Irene (Bailey-Murray) Banks, 72 years of age, passed away Monday April 29, 2019 at the University of Wisconsin Hospital, Madison, Wisconsin. She was born September 17, 1946 in Rockford, Ill. To Fred and Jeanette Bailey-Murray. Bonnie was a 1965 Rockford West High School graduate and attended Rock Valley College. She was employed at Warner Lambert Pharmaceutical Company for 43 years.
She married the love of her life, William J. Banks in 1968, and two children were born of their union.
She enjoyed reading, listening to music, cooking and spending quality time with family and friends.
She leaves to mourn her passing: Her husband of 50 years, William Banks, her children; Christopher (Stephanie) Banks, and Lesly Banks.
Three grandchildren: E4 Senior Airman Caelin Banks, Okinawa, Japan, Taylor Banks and Ethan Banks Rockford, Ill
Five sisters; Janet Mingo, Homewood, Ill., Freda (Dennis Taphorn)Bailey-Murray, Henderson, Nevada, Linda (Herbert) Kasiem, Rockford, Ill, Jennie (Sidney)Gray, Oakland, Tenn., Jeanette (Bryce)Kahley, New Milford, Ill.
Two Brothers: Fountain (Myra)Bailey-Murray, Union City, California, Arthur (Debbie)Bailey-Murray, Coralville, Iowa
A host of extended family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers, Fred E. Bailey-Murray Jr. and Iley J. Bailey-Murray.
Visitation Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 4:00-p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Collins & Stone Funeral Home 128 So. 5th St.
Services will be held Thursday, May 9, 2019, 11:00 a.m. @ Calvary Christian Church, 5455 Charles St., Rockford, Il. Visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Rev. Steve Doyle officiating. Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 6 to May 8, 2019