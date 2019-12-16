|
Jeannette A. Fay 1926—2019
Jeannette A. Fay, 93, of Winnebago, went home to be with her Lord, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Willows Health Center in Rockford. She was born August 11, 1926 in Rockford, the daughter of Oscar Geary and Isabell Elizabeth (Holeton) Newberg. She graduated from Pecatonica High School in 1944 and attended the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts. Jeannette married Donald E. Fay on June 9, 1944 at her parent's home in Pecatonica. She retired from her position as a graphic artist after 25 years of service with the Rockford Register Star. She was a member of Middle Creek Presbyterian Church near Winnebago and a founding member of the Rockford Art Guild. She taught art classes at many locations including Rock Valley College. A special place for Jeannette was The Clearing in Door County, WI where she took art classes.
Jeannette is survived by her children, Donnette (Steve) Nailor of Rockford, Merrie Shiparski of Leesburg, FL, Peggy (Gael Shafer) Eikstadt of Rockford; daughter-in-law, Marcey Fay of Rockford; grandchildren, Scott (Dawn) Nailor, Sheristen (Eric) Sato, Heidi Pottratz, Heather (Barry) Mitchell, Ryan (Keri) Pottratz, Kelli Wilson, Andrew (Tanya) Eikstadt, Maisie (Eduardo) Sanchez, Greg (Angel) Abate, Renee Bederka; several loved and cherished, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; several nephews and nieces.
Jeannette is predeceased by her husband, Donald Fay; son, William "Bill" Fay; son-in-law, Wayne Shiparski.
Memorial service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, with a memorial visitation starting at 9:00 a.m., at Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago with Pastor Pam Rossmiller of Grace United Methodist Church in Rockford officiating. Cremation rites accorded. In lieu of flowers a memorial will be established for the Wesley Willows Employee Christmas Fund. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019