Jeannine Wilmer 1929—2020
Jeannine M. Wilmer, 91, of Sanford, FL, formerly of Rockford, IL, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020. Born August 12, 1929, in Rockford, the daughter of David N. and Gladys M. (Nystrom) Clark. Graduate of East High School, Class of 1947. Jeannine married Donald L. Wilmer on August 7, 1948. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was a former Sunday School Teacher and a member of the Spires Club. Jeannine volunteered her time at SwedishAmerican Hospital and St. Anthony's Hospital. She was a former member of the women's golf group Tuesday Niners and Par Tee at Sandy Hallow Golf Course. Jeannine enjoyed knitting and gardening.
She is survived by her husband, Donald; daughter, Lynn Wilmer of Ponce Inlet, FL; daughter-in-law, Lorna Rygh Wilmer of Lebanon, TN; and grandchildren, Tara Harris and Jason Wilmer. Predeceased by her sons, Gary and David Wilmer; grandson, Andrew Wilmer; and sister, Phyllis R. Clark.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford with Reverend Jay Quinn officiating. A walk-through visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. prior to the service. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 N. 1st St., Rockford, IL 61107. Please visit www.olsonfh.com for Covid 19 limitations or to express a condolence.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
