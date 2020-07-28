1/1
Jeff T. Rostamo
1956 - 2020
Jeff T. Rostamo 1956—2020
Jeff T. Rostamo, 64, of Roscoe, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 25, 2020. Survivors include wife of 32 years, Rosalie Rostamo; children, Michele Salgado, Jeffery (Wendi) Rostamo, Joshua (Lani) Rostamo, Gabriella Rostamo; grandchildren, Andrew, Hannah, Martha, Rachel, Lilian, Gabriel, Sofia, Julian, Anthony, Natalia, Joscelyn, Juliana, Gio, Enzo, Charley, River; granddog, Lucy; sisters, Jody (Bruce) Schnorr, Julie (Terry) Dodge; brother, Joel (Kim) Rostamo; sisters-in-law, Toni (Mark) Sandoval, Teresa (Larry) Lazzerini; aunt, Nancy Krontz; special cousins, Sam Vaccarello, Sandie and Sue Owen; and several nieces; nephews; and cousins. Predeceased by parents; father and mother-in-law, Mike and Susie Salamone; grandparents; and special uncle, Wally Krontz. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Michael Fumo for his amazing care and support and Heartland Hospice.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a visitation from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Winnebago. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family to be used in Jeff's name at a later date. Please follow social distancing guidelines as recommended by the CDC, masks are required. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
AUG
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Memories & Condolences
July 28, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathy. Jeff was loved by many.
Rob and Karen Szymaszek
Friend
