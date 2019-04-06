Home

Jeffery L. Bainter Obituary
Jeffery L. Bainter 1943—2019
Jeffery L. Bainter, 76 of Machesney Park passed away Friday, April 5, 2019 in Alden Debes. Born January 17, 1943 In Rockford, son of Kermit and Wanda (Pierce) Bainter. Married Wanda Washkoviak, November 4, 1967. Veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during Vietnam. Employed as a sprinkler fitter for Sprinkler Fitters Local 669 for many years. Jeff was an avid Green Bay Packer and Chicago Cub fan. He also loved fishing. Survivors include his wife, Wanda; son, Brent (Lydia) Bainter; daughter, Monica (fiancé, Kerry Flynn) Phillips; grandchildren, Griffin and Ethan Bainter, Max and Ryan Phillips; brothers, Mike (Babe), Greg (Sandy), Steve (Connie) Dave (Dee) and Brad Bainter; sisters, Debbie (Tish Slatton) DeVlieger and Sue (Kevin) Myers; many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents. Special thanks to the nurses and staff of Alden Debes for their care and compassion.
At Jeff's request, no services are planned. Arrangements by Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd. Visit DelehantyFH.com for more information.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019
