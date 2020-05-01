|
Jeffrey A. Blatchford 1969—2020
Jeffrey A. "Big Jeff" Blatchford, 50, went to be with his Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 25th, 2020. Jeff was bigger than life. He always had a smile on his face and was such a gentle guy despite his size. He owned and operated Big Jeffs Tree Service for 25 plus years. Besides being a tree trimmer and lumberjack. Jeff was an engineer of sorts. He was very mechanical and there was nothing he could not build, fix, or fabricate. He was a hard worker and lived by the motto "Hard work sets you free." His life changed forever the day he met the love of his life, his fiancé Cortney Coates. The two were planning on being married in May of 2020. They were inseparable and shared a special connection that all could see for the past nine years. They shared so many of the same hobbies and interests, especially fishing. Jeff and Cortney traveled the United States together and spent their winters in southern Texas. They had so many plans for their future. Jeff was a family man and a great father to his 2 girls, Jonna and Joslynn Blatchford. He was always bragging about them and was so very proud of them. He taught them to be strong, independent women and even put them to work at times splitting wood, driving his heavy equipment, and doing tree work. Jeff was so eager for his grandson, Justin (Junior) to hurry up and grow up so he could teach him how to fish and learn all the things a boy should from his Grandpa. Jeff also had a very close bond with his big sister Janet who he held dear in his heart. Jeff was passionate about fishing. His happy place was at his camper on Lake Koshkonong, which he could not wait to race to every weekend. Being on the water is what Jeff lived for. Jeff loved going to the Lucky Dog bar in Cherry Valley to see his friends and watch the Cubbies. He loved his friends dearly and made new ones everywhere he went. He dearly missed his brother, Sam Blatchford, and his best childhood friend, Daryl Monson. He loved animals, nature, and humanity. Jeff is survived by his mother, Tawny Blatchford; father, Bruce (Kathi) Blatchford; daughters, Jonna (Justin Vangsness) Blatchford, Joslynn Blatchford; grandson, Justin Jr.; sister, Janet (Bob Wenzel) Blatchford; fiancé and best friend Cortney Coates; aunts and uncles, Mitzie and James Carey, Judy and Dan Keegan, Joan Minter and James Nance, Pam and Ronald Doss, Gary and Betty Blatchford, Rebecca Johnson. Numerous cousins that were like siblings, and so very many friends. Also, his furry companion Jake. He was preceded in death by his grandmothers, Wanda Minter, Becky Bruns; grandfathers, Harold Minter, Clint Blatchford; brother, Sam Blatchford; best friend, Daryl Monson. Our entire family would like to specially thank his friend Doug McDaniel for doing absolutely everything in his power to save Jeff. A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 1 to May 3, 2020