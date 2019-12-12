Home

Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:45 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Memorial service
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
Jeffrey A. Grogan


1970 - 2019
Jeffrey A. Grogan 1970—2019
Jeffrey A. Grogan, 49, of Rockford, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Born March 27, 1970, in Rockford, the son of John A. and Patricia (Baraconi) Grogan. Graduate of Jefferson High School, Class of 1988. Jeffrey also graduated from Rockford Business College in 2003 and Judson University in 2005. Member of St. Edwards Catholic Church, Rockford. Survived by his mother, Patricia; sister, Jennifer Johnson of Durand; niece and nephew, Raina and Jesse Johnson; aunts, Josephine Sandquist; special cousins, Donna & Jim Goetz; and many other cousins. Predeceased by his father, John; grandparents, Margaret Mera and Wrennie & Harriet Grogan; and special aunt and uncle, Ed & Ann Kurlinkus.
Memorial Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 2nd Ave., Rockford with Father William Wentink officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 2:45 p.m. prior to the serive. Private burial in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Durand, IL. Memorials may be made to the family. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019
