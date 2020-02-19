Home

Jeffrey A. Kennington


1964 - 2020
Jeffrey A. Kennington Obituary
JEFFREY A. KENNINGTON 1964—2020
JEFFREY ALLEN KENNINGTON, 55, of Moline IL, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Wednesday, February 12th, 2020. He was born May 7th, 1964 in Rockford IL and raised by mother, Carol (Mennenga) and Freddie Lincoln. Jeff met Amanda (Keyes) Kennington in 2004 and married his best friend and soulmate September 5th, 2007 in Davis, IL.
Preceding his death is his mother Carol Lincoln.
Survivors left to carry his spirit include his beloved wife Amanda; brothers David and Brad (Debbie); sisters Tracy (Chris) Bilyeau, Audrie, Penny (Dennis) Mangrum, and Donna Burkart; son Aaron (Mayra) Smith, daughters Chelsea (Antonio) and Cori; 7 grandchildren; and many close friends.
Jeff was a man who was thoughtful and kind, who reflects the strength of the Lord he humbly served; a friend who listened with his heart, and understood the importance of just being there with a tender touch and smile; a companion who lead with love, integrity, and faith, making it a joy and an honor to stand beside him. Jeff enjoyed listening to rock & roll music (LOUDER the better), playing (with many) guitars, and riding his Harley Davidson with his wife. He took great pride in his yard, garden and just loved to be outside breathing the fresh air. He loved to cook and had a passion for creating new dishes. Jeff made precious memories with his love seeing the ocean, parasailing, gliding, Las Vegas trips, The Red Rock, The Grand Canyon, The Hoover Dam, visiting Nebraska with his grandsons, and many more. He lived every day as it was his last day.
A Celebration of Life will be held March 1st from 1-5pm at the VFW, 11385 2nd St, Roscoe, IL 61073.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
