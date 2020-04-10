|
Jeffrey Brechon 1959—2020
Jeffrey Brechon, 61, of Rockford, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020.
He was born in Sterling, IL on January 4, 1959, son of Francis and Louise Brechon. Jeff was a loving husband, great dad, fun grandfather, amazing brother, wonderful son and a forever friend. He loved his many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Jeff worked for the Harlem School District for 37 years as a Custodian who was proud of his work. He was a lover of all sports and loved his Packers, Yankees and Lakers. He loved the sun and vacationing with his wife, Mary in Florida and his flip flops which he wore year round. Jeff enjoyed pool days with all the kids and his greatest pleasure was his family, especially his grandkids. Jeff had the biggest heart and brought laughter wherever he went. He will be missed by all who knew him and loved him. Our lives will never be the same.
Those left to honor Jeff's memory include his wife, Mary; 3 sons, Kyle (Kayla) Brechon, Corey (Kimberly) Brechon and Cody (Brianna) Brechon; 2 stepsons, Randall Schultz and Aaron (Chaney) Fletcher; grandchildren, Jayden, Rieker, Merritt, Morrison and Phillippa; stepgranchildren, Brooke, Alastair, Kasen, Zaden and Jonathon; siblings, Michael (Kathy) Brechon, Cynthia Vesely, Marc (Tammy) Brechon, Scot (Jami) Brechon and Mitchell (Lisa) Brechon; He is predeceased by his parents; wife, Sharie Brechon; granddaughter, Ellie and brother-in-law, Bill Vesely.
A Memorial to celebrate Jeff's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be considered to the family of Jeff Brechon.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 13, 2020