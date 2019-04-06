|
Jeffrey J. DeVoe 1961—2019
Jeffrey J. DeVoe, 57, of Rockford, died April 3, 2019 in Swedish American Hospital. Born November 7, 1961 in Madison, WI; son of Harold F. and Viola K. (Virning) DeVoe. Attended Guilford and Jefferson High Schools, graduating in 1979. Married Michelle Freier on February 14, 1985. Worked as a die maker for many years. Jeff was an avid Chicago Bear's and Cub's fan; also enjoyed watching Nascar and Golf. He liked fishing, working on cars, and animals. Jeff also enjoyed doing anything that was outdoors.
Survivors include his daughters Brooke (Frank) Lachman and Jessie (Dan) Hackman; grandchildren Leland and Cheyenne Lachman, Janna, Nickolas, and Bella Hackman; siblings Jim (Ann), Joe, Jeanette England, Jerome, Jackie (Gary) Cozzi, and Jay; numerous nieces and nephews; and Michelle DeVoe-Heinhorst. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be at 2 pm, Saturday, April 13, 2019 in the New Milford United Methodist Church, 7102 Cindy Drive, Rockford, IL 61109, with Rev. Kazimierz Luz Fi'ut, "Pastor Casey" officiating. Visitation from 1 pm until time of service. Stateline Cremations is assisting the family, 7307 N. Alpine Road, Loves Park. www.statelinecremations.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2019