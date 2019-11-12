Home

Jeffrey L. Hoglund


1974 - 2019
Jeffrey L. Hoglund Obituary
Jeffrey L. Hoglund 1974—2019
Jeffrey L. Hoglund, 45, of Rockford, passed away November 6, 2019. Born May 29, 1974, he was a beloved husband, son, brother, papa and friend. He was also a lifetime resident of Rockford.
Memorial Service 4:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Road, Rockford. Visitation 1:00 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home. Condolences may be submitted at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019
