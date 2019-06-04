Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Buntjer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey M. Buntjer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeffrey M. Buntjer Obituary
Jeffrey M. Buntjer 1972—2019
Jeffrey Mitchell Buntjer, 46, of Rockford, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 after a short illness. He was born in Rockford to Jacquelyn Buntjer. Jeff was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He was an animal lover, especially for his late dog, Maris, who was a true friend.
Survivors include his mother, Jacquelyn; sisters, Ginny Buntjer and Michele Buntjer Cunningham; nephews, John and Justin Cunningham; nieces, Abigail Schooler and Sophia Adams; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 4 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now