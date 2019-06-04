|
|
Jeffrey M. Buntjer 1972—2019
Jeffrey Mitchell Buntjer, 46, of Rockford, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 after a short illness. He was born in Rockford to Jacquelyn Buntjer. Jeff was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He was an animal lover, especially for his late dog, Maris, who was a true friend.
Survivors include his mother, Jacquelyn; sisters, Ginny Buntjer and Michele Buntjer Cunningham; nephews, John and Justin Cunningham; nieces, Abigail Schooler and Sophia Adams; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 4 to June 7, 2019