Jenatha Ballard
Jenatha Ballard


1945 - 2019
Jenatha Ballard Obituary
Jenatha Ballard 1945—2019
Jenatha "Frandma" Ballard, of Rockford departed this earthly life March 11, 2019. She was born January 3, 1945 in Rockford, IL the daughter of Lucy Littleton and George Smith. Jenatha married Earnest Ballard Sr., January 5, 1963; he preceded her in death. She was employed as a secretary by Booker Washington Community Center 10 years. Jenatha was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church, serving as the Dean of Christian Education, Sunday School Teacher, Pastors Aid, and Mass Choir. She also served as the Financial Secretary for the Rockford and Vicinity Baptist District Association. She graduated from Auburn High School.
Jenatha leaves to cherish many loving memories, four sons, Jeffrey (Gwen), Earnest Jr. (Jackie), Marvin Sr. (Tomiko), Ronald (Martha) Ballard; special great grandson, whom she raised, Davion Ballard; 22 grandchildren; 48 great grandchildren; brothers, Donald Smith, George (Mildred), Mitchell (Vicky), Frank (Juanita ) Bruce ( Rita); sisters, Pricilla Cole, Drucilla (Bobby) Irving, Judith (Willie) Graves; host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends including 7 god children and special cousin Sissy Anderson.
She was predeceased by her husband, brother, Steven Smith and sister, Sue Gray.
Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday March 20, 2019 at Macedonia Baptist Church 1720 Morgan Street. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019
