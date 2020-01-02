|
Jennie Schwebke 1986—2019
Jennie L. Schwebke, 33, of Poplar Grove, IL passed away on December 30, 2019 in Rockford, IL.
The visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Garden Prairie United Church of Christ, 10990 Highway 20, Garden Prairie, IL 61038. The funeral ceremony will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Garden Prairie United Church of Christ. Rev. Dina Lauman will be officiating.To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020