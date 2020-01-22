|
Jennifer Lynn Peterson 1972—2020
Beautiful soul that will shine forever
Jennifer Lynn Peterson of Caledonia, Il passed away on January 19, 2020. Jennifer was born on May 24, 1972 to Arlene and Larry Dannewitz. Jennifer was born in Granada Hills, CA. She married her soulmate and best friend Michael R. Peterson on August 18, 2018. Michael and Jennifer owned homes in Caledonia, IL and Winchester, WI.
Jennifer is loved and greatly missed by her daughters, Marley Valdez, Annika Peterson, and Maddie Dannewitz, son Jack Peterson, brothers Jeff Dannewitz, Chris Dannewitz (Misty) and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and colleagues.
Jennifer was a shining light with a magnetic personality. Her beauty and wit were truly unique. Jennifer's love for life, family, and friends was evident as she was always wearing a smile. Jennifer was a powerful soul in life and in business. She was the President of two corporations and still found time to be an amazing mother, wife and friend. She inspired many people to be their best! Jennifer was a wonderful women and incredible life partner. Jennifer and her husband Michael were inseparable and enjoyed an uncommon love that is truly rare. She will be missed by everyone she has touched, however, Jennifer's light will shine on in all who she has loved and inspired!
Please join Jennifer's family and friends to celebrate her life on Saturday January 25th anytime from 12-4pm at Illinois Bank and Trust Pavilion at Alden Golf Club 1868 Reid Farm Rd. Rockford, IL. 61107. Lunch will be provided.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020