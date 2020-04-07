|
|
Jennifer Sue Olson 1968—2020
Jennifer Sue Olson, 52, of Rockford was Promoted to Glory on April 3, 2020. Born on February 27, 1968; daughter of Dr. David and Marcia (Palmer) Olson. Graduate of East High School and Rockford College. Jennifer was employed as Activities Director at the Arc of Winnebago, Boone and Ogle Counties. Member of the Salvation Army Temple Corps and Leader of the Girl Guard Troop for more than 20 years. She was a talented artist. Survived by her mother, Marcia; siblings, Julie (Chris) Balliet, Tim (Liz) Olson, Jill (Bernt) Carlson; nieces and nephews, Nick, Caitlin and Allison Balliet, Nathan Olson, Martin, Christian and Garrett Carlson. Over the past years she has had 3 wonderful Canine Companion Dogs Ricki, Larson and Lando. Memorials to Jen's family will be distributed to Canine Companions for Independence. Preceded in death by her father. Celebration of Life will be held in the near future. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020