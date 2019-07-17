|
Jerald O. Cass 1942—2019
Jerald O. Cass, 77 of Rockford, IL. Died Tuesday July 16, 2019 at home in the care of his family. He was born in Beloit, WI. On June 4, 1942 to Ora and Hazel (Bell) Cass. Married Joyce Elaine Northrup until her passing on May 25, 1990. Jerald remarried on June 15, 1991 to Patty Sue Pruitt. He had a lifelong career as a shipping and receiving clerk and started out at Blackhawk Pontiac on West State Street, Rockford Illinois and retired from Bachrodt Motors on East State Street, in 2009.
Funeral will be Monday July 22, 2019, time 11:00 a.m., at Sundberg Funeral Home 215 North Sixth Street, Rockford, IL. Friends may visit from 10:00 a.m. until time of Service. In lieu of Flowers donations can be made to the Cass Family. The Family also wants to say a special thank you to the caring staff at Northern Illinois Hospice. Condolences can be made at Sundbergfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 17 to July 21, 2019