Jeree Lynn Meyers 1937—2019
Jeree Lynn Meyers, 82, of Pecatonica, IL, died at 4:13 p.m., Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in his home after a short illness.
Born June 5, 1937 in Freeport, IL, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth and Mildred (Martin) Meyers. He attended Seward Grade School and graduated from Pecatonica High School, Class of 1955. He married the former Carol A. Elliott in Pecatonica, IL on June 20, 1960. He owned and operated Medina Agency, Inc., retiring in 1995. He served in the US Army during peace time. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Pecatonica, were he served as a lector for many years, member of Winnebago County Fair Board for over 30 years and served as treasurer, former Durand Township Supervisor from 1977-1981 and was a former Board of Director for Rockford Mutual.
Survivors include his wife Carol Meyers; sons Jim Meyers and John (Jennifer) Meyers; daughter Christine (Brian) Clark; grandchildren Zachary, Collin and Evan Meyers and Karisa Clark and great grandchildren Maddie, Cleo and Savanah. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Savanah and brother Daniel.
Prayers will be recited at 9:30 a.m., Saturday at McCorkle Funeral Home- Pecatonica Chapel, 203 W 5th Street, Pecatonica, IL to be followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church, 126 W 5th Street, Pecatonica, IL with Reverend Joseph Jaskierny officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Pecatonica, IL. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, November 1 with a Scripture Service to be held at 5:45 p.m.
Memorials may be given to Winnebago Fair Board Association, PO Box 810, Pecatonica, IL 61063
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019