Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
(815) 633-0211
Visitation
Thursday, May 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Jerome August Kuehne


1940 - 2020
Jerome August Kuehne Obituary
Jerome August Kuehne 1940—2020
Jerome A. Kuehne, 79 of Machesney Park, IL passed surrounded by his wife and children after a hero's fight with cancer. Jerry was born on July 12, 1940 to Rudolph and Bernice (nee Merrell) Kuehne in Todd County, MN. He worked as a machinist/lead man for Pfauter Maug Ind. where he retired after 40+ years of dedication. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, bowler and gardener. However, his true passion was family; playing with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Eunice (nee Jones) Kuehne and their 4 children Kimberly and Ricky Kuehne, Sheila (nee Kuehne) Woodard, Craig (Lisa) Kuehne; his sister Kathleen (Ronald) Klaman; 11 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Rudolph and Bernice Kuehne; One great grandson, Auguste Kuehne; Four brothers; One sister. A walk through visitation in honor of Jerry will be held at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Rd Machesney Park, IL 61115) on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm. Due to current health concerns there will be no gathering during the designated visitation time. Private entombment will take place Friday, May 15. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when it is possible to have more guests. Please visit www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com for updates as to when the Memorial Service will be held.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 12 to May 14, 2020
