Jerome B. Doty 1947—2019
Jerome B. Doty, 71, of Rockford passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019. He was born December 29, 1947 in Woodstock, IL the son of Everet and Lucille (Mends) Doty. Jerome grew up on a farm in Woodstock. Jerome married the love of his life, Suzanne Arko, on November 1, 1980. He was self-taught man with a good sense of humor. He was a John Deere guy. Jerone enjoyed his gadgets, science fiction movies and gardening. He retired from OSF St. Anthony Medical Center working in the boiler room. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.
Survived by his loving wife, Suzanne; brothers-in-law, Ed (Betty) Arko and Bob (Gayle) Arko; sister-in-law, Angie (Ray) Soper; numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; Thomas Doty and brother-in-law, Paul Arko.
Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jerome's name to OSF St. Anthony Medical Center or Salvation Army. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019